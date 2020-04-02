Politics 2.4.2020 03:57 pm

ANC Youth League secretary-general apologises to Malema for calling him corrupt

Charles Cilliers
ANCYL SG Njabulo Nzuza. Image: Twitter/@ANCYLhq

The league’s SG in 2018 insisted he would be able to prove the now EFF leader had tried to bribe his way into the top echelons of a global organisation.

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza on Thursday released a written apology to EFF leader Julius Malema for in 2018 having accused Malema of corruption during his time as the president of the league.

Malema served as the league’s president from April 2008 to April 2012.

Nzuza is currently the deputy minister of home affairs.

About a year and a half ago, when Malema threatened to file a lawsuit against Nzuza and the ANCYL over the accusations, Nzuza initially told Malema to “bring it on”, claiming he would be able to back up the allegations in court.

Nzuza, speaking on Power FM in August of 2018, had vowed to expose the EFF leader over the alleged bribery. He insisted at the time that there was truth to the claim that Malema had once tried to bribe officials at the International Union of Socialist Youth in a bid to secure a senior position there. Nzuza reportedly further claimed that Malema’s “bribery ploy” had failed and had resulted in the league’s expulsion from the global body.

Malema then reportedly sued Nzuza and the league for R1 million. Malema told the high court that the claims were defamatory and had caused damage to his “good name, reputation and political standing”.

A defiant Nzuza told Malema publicly in response: “If he wants to use legal means then we welcome that because it will give us an opportunity to provide evidence.”

Nzuza further challenged Malema to come on to Power FM so that “we” can expose him.

Now, however, Nzuza has apologised without reservation for the whole saga.  You can read the apology in full below.

It was sent to The Citizen on Thursday afternoon.

I Njabulo B Nzuza would like to state that my articulations on a radio interview in my capacity as the Secretary General of the ANCYL on Power FM, on 18 September 2018 were unfortunate and should have not happened. This was followed by a story carried by City Press newspaper on the same matter. It is regrettable that all these had happened.

I would like to apologise for accusing Mr J Malema on the International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY) bribery accusation.

The accusations that Mr Malema bribed officials of the IUSY were pronounced impulsively by me based on reports I received in a formal meeting. I should have taken precarious action by firstly verifying these reports before they were said in public. It is against these basis I would like to unreservedly apologise for the statements made on Power FM and subsequently the publication made to the City Press.

I have always conducted myself in the spirit of mutual respect and maintaining cordial political relations, this is despite our different political views. That is why I take this opportunity to unreservedly withdraw the statements that were made in this regard. 

A copy of this apology will be forwarded to the two publications cited above to register this apology.

Kind Regards

Njabulo Nzuza

