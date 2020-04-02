ANC Youth League secretary-general apologises to Malema for calling him corrupt

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza on Thursday released a written apology to EFF leader Julius Malema for in 2018 having accused Malema of corruption during his time as the president of the league.

Malema served as the league’s president from April 2008 to April 2012.

Nzuza is currently the deputy minister of home affairs.

About a year and a half ago, when Malema threatened to file a lawsuit against Nzuza and the ANCYL over the accusations, Nzuza initially told Malema to “bring it on”, claiming he would be able to back up the allegations in court.

Nzuza, speaking on Power FM in August of 2018, had vowed to expose the EFF leader over the alleged bribery. He insisted at the time that there was truth to the claim that Malema had once tried to bribe officials at the International Union of Socialist Youth in a bid to secure a senior position there. Nzuza reportedly further claimed that Malema’s “bribery ploy” had failed and had resulted in the league’s expulsion from the global body.

Malema then reportedly sued Nzuza and the league for R1 million. Malema told the high court that the claims were defamatory and had caused damage to his “good name, reputation and political standing”.

A defiant Nzuza told Malema publicly in response: “If he wants to use legal means then we welcome that because it will give us an opportunity to provide evidence.”

Nzuza further challenged Malema to come on to Power FM so that “we” can expose him.

