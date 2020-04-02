Politics 2.4.2020 12:43 pm

Mandisa Mashego responds to claims she has been approached by Mashaba

Gopolang Moloko
EFF Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego.

There was nothing to it, she said while revealing the reasons she’s quit the EFF are both ideological and related to her health.

Mandisa Mashego, who has resigned as the Economic Freedom Fighters’ caucus leader in the Gauteng Legislature, as well as as the EFF’s chairperson, has dismissed any claim she was approached by People’s Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba.

Speaking on Power FM, Mashego highlighted that she and Mashaba shared birthdays and they had grown close due to their roles in serving the public.

There was nothing to it, she said, while dismissing any rumours that she had been approached by Mashaba.

Mashego confirmed she had informed the party of her intention to resign months ago. She is now serving a two-month notice period.

Clarifying issues surrounding her exit, she said her resignation was due to ideological reasons as well as her health.

Following a life-saving operation, she now wanted to take it easy, while pursuing some issues that went against the EFF’s principles such as its position on the death penalty.

Asked if EFF leader Julius Malema had attempted to stop her from resigning, she said her relationship with Malema was a professional one, and she did not expect the leader to try to convince her against her decision.

