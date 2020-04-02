DA Tshwane councillors say they’re still working despite no pay, and council dissolution

The DA’s Tshwane caucus has “put it on record” that all of its Tshwane councillors are continuing to serve the community despite not being remunerated.

This after the party claimed to have been reliably informed that the city’s ANC caucus told its councillors to resign to make way for the new administration.

This was in light of what the DA labelled “the unlawful dissolution of the DA-led Tshwane City Council.”

“The DA is, however, concerned that the ANC has lied to these councillors by telling them that the DA councillors have already resigned and that they should follow suit.

“This is another example which illustrates that the ANC will stop at nothing to advance its political games,” said the DA in a statement on Thursday morning.

The statement came less than two weeks after Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), urban planning and human settlements Lebogang Maile announced the 10-member team that would manage the affairs of the City of Tshwane council following its dissolution.

“We would not be surprised if the ANC wants to get rid of its current group of councillors to make way for those it would prefer to put in their place,” added the DA.

The party said it was confidently awaiting a court judgment into the unlawful dissolution of the Tshwane City Council and added that its councillors were committed to continuing to carry out their duties with the highest degree of integrity.

