Another SACP in Limpopo stalwart dies

A dark cloud hangs over the South African Communist Party (SACP) in Limpopo after it lost two of its district and provincial politburos this week.

The party lost a member of its district executive committee – Tseke Jan Lepota of Phandelani Ramaghoma district in the Capricorn region – and Dan Semata. The two died on Sunday and Monday respectively after short illnesses.

ANC regional spokesperson in Sekhukhune Tshepo Matenche described Lepota as “a dedicated, committed, selfless, hard-working and disciplined combatant of the struggle and servant of our people”.

He said Lepota was a great visionary, an intellectual, a scholar and a committed community worker.

“He was at the forefront of the Moutse border task team, which fought tirelessly with government to make sure that part of the area belongs to Mpumalanga. Lepota successfully managed to bring about a number of shopping malls, recreational facilities, educational centres, peace, harmony and stability to the people of the violent torn Moutse area,” said Matenche.

“Lepota has served the youth formations in various capacities – as a leader, an organiser and a secretary.

“He served also in the South African Communist Party at Phandelani Ramagoma district [Sekhukhune region] as a district executive committee member.

“At the time of his death, he was serving as an ANC Sekhukhune region executive committee member, an ANC Sekhukhune regional working committee member and the ANC Sekhukhune regional head of the organising and mobilisation sub- committee.

“At governance level, he was the chief whip of the Sekhukhune district municipal council,” said Matenche. “He also served diligently in the PMT and the council of Sekhukhune district municipality.”

Matenche said Lepota served selflessly to the people of Sekhukhune and that he will be missed dearly in political circles and in providing the necessary service to the people of Sekhukhune in general.

According to Matenche, Tseke Jan Lepota had gone to register for his degree at the Johannesburg University in Gauteng when he suddenly fell ill.

“His family rushed him to a mediclinic in Mpumalanga where he unfortunately passed away,” said Matenche.

“The SACP, the ANC and the Sekhukhune district municipality would like to pass their heartfelt condolences to the Lepota family,” he said.

Details about Lepota’s memorial service and funeral service will be released in due course.

