Msimanga accuses Masina of misleading Ekurhuleni about Covid-19 ‘vaccine’

DA Gauteng spokesperson for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Solly Msimanga has accused Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina of misleading residents about procuring a vaccine for Covid-19 from Cuba.

Mayor Masina made an announcement during his state of the city address that he would use the city’s emergency funding to procure the vaccine ‘Inferon B’ from Cuba to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, said Msimanga.

According to Africa Check, Masina was referring to the interferon alpha-2b, a drug used to treat the symptoms of diseases caused by some earlier strains of coronavirus, a drug that has not been confirmed to cure Covid-19.

“This clearly indicates that no proper research was conducted before the mayor made his announcement.

“Mayor Masina was irresponsible in his pronouncement and gave false hope to the residents while the nation is in crisis,” said Msimanga.

He said the DA would monitor the usage of Ekurhuleni’s emergency fund to ensure it was not used to procure something that did not exist.

“We call on all politicians to act responsibly and follow the lead of the department of health in combating the spread of Covid-19.”

Today we had engagement with Ambassador of Cuba, Rodolfo Verson. We received a brief on Interferon Alpha-2B & other drugs that helped China, Venezuela and Brazil treat & stabilized COVID-19. Geopolitics of Embargo must fall pic.twitter.com/q7BCdDivya — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) March 20, 2020

Masina has previously defended himself against the Africa Check article, telling the website to “know” its place.

“We don’t need useless checks that are not factual,” he said on social media.

Masina said there was nothing “fake” about the drug procurement from Cuba, adding he never said he was looking to get a vaccine but a drug.

Responding to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), that has equally been sceptical of his statement, Masina said he stood by what he said at the council meeting.

“What is fake news on my statement? I stand by what I said in council, not your edited version of what was said. Hope you get that right and stop your nonsensical misrepresentation of facts. Just read that section I sent you. Do you even[know] what is fake news?

“Trump wants to use chloroquine and redemsivir drugs for Covid-19 and Masina wants us to use Interferon alpha-2b and other interferons for Covid-19. You decide to be [a] loudmouth and project me as [a] brainless fool. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

He said he was applying to “relevant” authorities.

“…Phela we can’t buy drugs illegally from Cuba,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.