The South Africans were quarantined at the Ranch Resort outside Polokwane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday the students, management of the hotel and the army, which evacuated the students from China, have all tested negative for the virus and declared the hotel a green zone.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Peter Mokaba region, where the hotel used for quarantine is situated, initially threatened to plunge the province into turmoil. But the league’s threats evaporated after the ANC, led by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, gave them a tongue-lashing.

“We are now more united than ever because the ANC in Limpopo believe nothing is bigger than negotiations,” ANC Limpopo provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela said yesterday.

Selamolela thanked all political parties and the public for “giving Limpopo away, at the time of need for the repatriated students”.

He said the ANC in the province was going to use its energy for the lockdown, making sure all South Africans played their part to control the spread of the virus.

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha was also satisfied. “Everything that smells of violence does not survive in Limpopo. That is why all 121 South Africans quarantined here tested negative for coronavirus.”

Addressing the students, the army and the management of the hotel, Ramaphosa yesterday said the students who stayed at the hotel where the best campaigners for the lockdown currently taking place in the country.

“We thank you for being disciplined after you accepted to be quarantined for the 14 days you stayed here.

“It is not a simple thing to be quarantined. But you were quarantined for 51 days in China, 14 days here at The Ranch and now you are going to another 18 days of the lockdown,” Ramaphosa said.

“You are well-schooled and as you go home to your various provinces, communities and towns, we would like you to spread the word that you are a living proof that the lockdown really works.

“You must tell them that yes, the coronavirus is dangerous but it can be defeated by staying at home, washing our hands, covering your mouth in public spaces when we speak and sneeze and conserving social distancing.”

The president also sang the praises of the hotel’s workers, the management and the army who participated in the repatriation.

“I would like to thank you immensely. But I would like to thank your partners, be they girlfriends, fiancees or wives, for allowing you to risk your lives when no one needed to.”

