Government 25.3.2020 12:49 pm

DA calls on Maile to provide clarity on Lesedi’s municipal manager vacancy

Kaunda Selisho
DA calls on Maile to provide clarity on Lesedi’s municipal manager vacancy

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile. Picture: Michel Bega

This after the position was advertised in the City Press newspaper last week even though the current acting municipal manager is yet to finish her term of office.

The DA’s Gauteng caucus has demanded clarity from the province’s MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile on the position of the Lesedi municipal manager.

This after the position was advertised in the City Press newspaper last week with an application closing date of 26 March 2020.

“Considering the fact that the MEC approved the appointment of the current acting municipal manager, Gugu Thimane until the next municipal elections, the advertisement of the municipal manager position raises questions,” said the party in a statement.

According to the party, they have been reliably informed that the speaker of the Lesedi council has called a special council meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, 26 March 2020) to appoint another acting municipal manager.

“This is totally unacceptable as we cannot have another acting municipal manager. The council must allow the current acting municipal manager to finish her term as she has done nothing wrong in terms of executing her duties.”

“The DA needs clarity on whether the MEC has granted the Lesedi municipality permission to advertise the post, and if so, the reasons for this must be provided.”

The party concluded that they would like to see the current acting municipal manager finish her term of office.

READ NEXT: Medical aids should allow multi-month medicine collections – DA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA hopeful in legal battle to fight ‘disgraceful power grab’ of Tshwane 25.3.2020
Medical aids should allow multi-month medicine collections – DA 24.3.2020
Fresh elections won’t eradicate Tshwane metro issues, court hears 24.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight SA economy could crater up to 10% this year

Covid-19 No, you don’t have to wear a mask when driving

Columns How exactly will we lock down a township, and other questions about our legacy

Covid-19 Everything you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 China’s leader says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ againt virus epidemic


today in print

Read Today's edition