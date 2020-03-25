DA calls on Maile to provide clarity on Lesedi’s municipal manager vacancy

The DA’s Gauteng caucus has demanded clarity from the province’s MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile on the position of the Lesedi municipal manager.

This after the position was advertised in the City Press newspaper last week with an application closing date of 26 March 2020.

“Considering the fact that the MEC approved the appointment of the current acting municipal manager, Gugu Thimane until the next municipal elections, the advertisement of the municipal manager position raises questions,” said the party in a statement.

According to the party, they have been reliably informed that the speaker of the Lesedi council has called a special council meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, 26 March 2020) to appoint another acting municipal manager.

“This is totally unacceptable as we cannot have another acting municipal manager. The council must allow the current acting municipal manager to finish her term as she has done nothing wrong in terms of executing her duties.”

“The DA needs clarity on whether the MEC has granted the Lesedi municipality permission to advertise the post, and if so, the reasons for this must be provided.”

The party concluded that they would like to see the current acting municipal manager finish her term of office.

READ NEXT: Medical aids should allow multi-month medicine collections – DA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.