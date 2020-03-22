Carl Niehaus writes long letter against his ‘detractors and haters’

In a long open letter addressed to his “detractors and haters” and “those who try to undermine radical economic transformation as the official economic policy program of the ANC”, former ANC national executive committee member Carl Niehaus has reflected on his political history in the struggle and accused numerous white businesspeople of being the “real state capturers”.

Niehaus was the unofficial spokesman for Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s ultimately unsuccessful bid to become president of the ruling party in 2017. He has also often been seen supporting former president Jacob Zuma at court during Zuma’s many appearances on corruption charges, mostly in Pietermaritzburg.

You can read his letter in full below:

OPEN LETTER BY CARL NIEHAUS TO MY DETRACTORS AND HATERS, AND THOSE WHO TRY TO UNDERMINE RADICAL ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION (RET) AS THE OFFICIAL ECONOMIC POLICY PROGRAM OF THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

The day when I was found guilty of High Treason, and sentenced to fifteen years of political imprisonment, because of my membership of the African National Congress (ANC) and Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), I turned to the public gallery in the Johannesburg High Court, raised my fist and shouted “Amandla!”. Before the security police pushed me down the stairs to the holding cells, the crowd in the public gallery responded “Awethu!”.

Yes, Power to the People!, is the best description of the cause that I have, together with my fellow ANC comrades, dedicated our lives to. For me that commitment started in 1975, when as a 16 year old teenager I was offered a large empty oil tin to sit on by an elderly gentleman, who could have been my grandfather. It was the only available seat in the overcrowded, dark and dingy room in the mine workers hostel that I had entered as part of a group of young white teenagers, who had come to do so-called ‘missionary work’ in Soweto.

Thinking about the arrogance of what we were doing, still to this day, make me cringe. White kids thinking they could preach to older people, who could have been our parents and grandparents – just because they were black. The patronizing arrogance, which was nothing less than blatant racism, screamed to the heavens!

My personal journey of coming to realize this, started when the elderly man offered me the tin he was sitting on, and himself crouched down on the bare cement floor. As I sat down on that tin my face burned with embarrassment and shame. When I look back over the more than four and half decades that passed since that, for me, fateful Sunday morning, I see how through that humble gesture the elderly gentleman, whose name I never got to know, became the ‘missionary’ to me, and I his convert.

The life journey that started for me on that day, is certainly not yet completed. The early part of it took me to Alexandra township where I joined the Dutch Reformed Church in Africa of the Reverend Sam Buti and Dr. Beyers Naudé, after I resigned for the all-white Dutch Reformed Church (NG Kerk), in protest to exactly the kind of racism that earlier brought me, as such a misguided youngster, into the hostel in Soweto.

Going to church every Sunday in Alexandra, I was confronted with the Group Areas Act that made it illegal for me as a white person to enter a black township without a so-called ‘permit’. By then I understood enough about the scourge of racism, and how it was institutionalized into apartheid, that it was anathema to me to apply for such a permit. Every Sunday I was either arrested on my way to church, or if I was lucky and managed to get to church, I was arrested as I left. The cells in the Bramley police station, just outside Alexandra, became my regular Sunday afternoon and evening ‘residence’.

One experience led to another, and in 1979 I had reached the point where I realized, that if I had to be honest with myself about my abhorrence of apartheid, I had to join the African National Congress and the People’s Liberation Army, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). I