Politics 21.3.2020 07:56 pm

Tshwane council officially dissolved, under administration, but DA hopes for court reversal

News24 Wire
Tshwane council officially dissolved, under administration, but DA hopes for court reversal

Different political parties can be seen during a short caucus before the start of council at Tshwane House, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The DA says it hopes the decision to place the municipality under administration would be overturned by the court.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and the National Council of Provinces have approved the dissolution of the DA-led Tshwane council and the appointment of an administrator, effective from Saturday.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate councillor Randall Williams said in a statement on Saturday: “Due to the politically-motivated move by the ANC [Cooperative Governance] MEC Lebogang Maile, the DA-led Tshwane council is officially dissolved from today [Saturday].”

Williams said Tshwane residents can expect some service delivery interruptions pending a court case on Tuesday.

He said the party was hoping the decision to place the municipality under administration would be overturned by the court.

“If the court action is successful, the dissolution will no longer be effective. Should the court find that the Gauteng government overreached itself in its decision, it will set the matter aside immediately,” Williams said.

“Otherwise, judgement may be reserved and ruled on in the following week,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA could still make a comeback in Tshwane 20.3.2020
Police rescue Ba-Phalaborwa mayor from angry mob 20.3.2020
Bruised, desperate DA showing signs of a dying horse – Maile 19.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 People who tested positive for Covid-19 are not critical, says Mkhize

Covid-19 All the details on the latest Covid-19 infections in SA

Covid-19 Police are deploying spotters at restaurants, bars to enforce 6pm drinking ban

Personal Finance If you’ve just lost plenty on the JSE, here’s why you should not panic

Covid-19 No, helicopters won’t be spraying anti-coronavirus chemicals on you today


today in print

Read Today's edition