DA calls for North West ANC councillors to be investigated for ‘corruption’

DA representatives in the JB Marks Local Municipality in North West have called for an investigation into the conduct of ANC councillors in the region following allegations of corruption in the allocation of housing stands.

This week residents from the Baipei informal settlements have been protesting outside the municipal offices calling for transparency regarding the allocation of housing stands.

According to the DA, it is alleged that councillor KM Maneli, the MMC for community services, was illegally giving stands to residents who are not on the housing and stands allocation list.

“Residents from the Extensions also went to the Municipal Manager’s office demanding clarity on the construction of toilets that was supposed to take place at the Extensions settlements.

“Instead of addressing concerns of residents the municipality has instead opted to spend thousands of rands on hiring security to protect ANC politicians and senior municipal officials,” said the DA.

As such, the party wanted these claims to be investigated immediately.

“We call on the executive mayor, Kgotso Khumalo, to also address residents so that things can get back to normal. We await the outcomes of the Hawks investigation into the JB Marks administration and the mismanagement that has been so prevalent in the municipality.”

The DA further alleged that this was not the first time that allegations of corruption had been laid against ANC councillors and the municipality for allocating stands to people who were not on the list.

The party believes the municipality needs to be transparent regarding the housing list so that residents know where they stand on the list and plans to address issues of their residency.

