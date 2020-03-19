Covid-19 19.3.2020 08:33 am

Knysna ward councillor and wife test positive for coronavirus

Blake Linder
Knysna Ward 10 councillor Peter Myers. Peter and his wife are the first coronavirus cases in the Garden Route area. Image: Knysna-Plett Herald

They are the first two known positive cases of Covid-19 in the Garden Route area.

Knysna Ward 10 councillor Peter Myers and his wife, Candace, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The couple had recently travelled overseas for their godson’s wedding in Switzerland, and further travelling and sightseeing in Prague and Vienna, reports Knysna-Plett Herald.

They have isolated themselves and adhered to all medical advice, restricting contact as best they could.

The Myers released a public statement, in which they said they were on day five of their quarantine period.

In the statement, they said authorities had now allowed them to use social media again.

“We arrived in George on Friday 13 March… We showed no symptoms at all. We passed through two temperature tests at OR Tambo. My brother-in-law brought dust masks for us, and we were the only ones to touch our luggage. At all times throughout our trip, we exercised as much care as we could. After being collected from the airport, we came straight home, and went directly to our bedroom.

“Our daughter has not been to school since we returned home. Our staff have not been to work since our return home (they are on paid leave until further notice).”

The only time the family left the house was to go to a doctor, and then to a lab to get swabs taken for tests.

Their symptoms started on Friday night. The couple experienced severe fevers, body chills, body aches and headaches. Peter said he had developed a slight cough, but that otherwise he and his wife “are feeling much better”.

“We will continue to be in isolation for at least another 16 days and longer if required. We will also keep posting to explain how the disease is progressing, and any insights we can give.”

