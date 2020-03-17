DA Joburg announces their city council shadow cabinet

The DA’s Joburg caucus leader, Leah Knott, announced the party’s shadow cabinet in the Johannesburg city council on Tuesday.

According to the party, the shadow cabinet is comprised of a diverse team of councillors who have a wealth of experience and expertise.

“In holding the ANC-led government accountable, the DA’s shadow MMCs will ensure that the city’s resources are not wasted on frivolous vanity projects or squandered through corrupt activities.

“DA Shadow MMCs’ primary focus will be to put the residents of Johannesburg first, and to drive alternative solutions in council. The DA is a party that believes in the rule of law, a capable government, and a government that is accountable to the people.”

RELATED: DA’s Joburg caucus leader defects to Mashaba’s new movement

Here is the full list of councillors appointed to the DA shadow cabinet:

Shadow MMC of health and social development: Genevieve Sherman

Shadow MMC of transport: Sean Kreusch

Shadow MMC of economic development: Ntombi Khumalo

Shadow MMC of housing: David Brand

Shadow MMC of group corporate and shared services: Dalu Cele

Shadow MMC of development planning: Reuben Masango

Shadow MMC of public safety: Michael Sun

Shadow MMC of finance: Patrick Atkinson

Shadow MMC of environment, infrastructure and services department: Nicole van Dyk

Shadow MMC of community development: Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku

Shadow MMC of public safety: Michael Sun (who has also been appointed as the DA Joburg’s deputy caucus leader)

“I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate the DA shadow cabinet and wish them the very best in serving and being accountable to the residents of Johannesburg in their respective portfolios,” added Knott.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.