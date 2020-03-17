DA blasts Emfuleni official for submitting travel claims worth over R190K

After finding out, through a written reply by Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile to their questions tabled in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL), the Democratic Alliance has expressed their shock at finding out that the ANC-led Emfuleni Local Municipality has paid an official over R190,000 on travel claims.

According to MEC Maile, Richard Chaka has claimed R197,138.51 in travel claims since he was employed by the municipality.

The DA explained that Chaka was employed by the Emfuleni Local Municipality on 1 July 2016 and highlighted that he only has a matric certificate and earns R603,620.52 annually.

“He reports to both the communications department and the office of the executive mayor. His scope of work includes social media, identifying service delivery issues, and interacting with internal and external stakeholders.

“This means that Chaka’s travel claims have also contributed to the total amount of R215,550,063 which the municipality has spent on travel claims in the last five financial years.”

The official opposition says that it is worrying that an official was paid large sums of money for travel claims by a municipality that is facing serious cash flow problems.

The official opposition went on to lambaste Chaka by adding that it has been “reliably informed” that he was appointed without Emfuleni Municipality following proper procedures.

“It has now become a norm where the ANC governs to offer jobs to cadres who do not qualify for the positions.”

The party called on Maile to investigate the travel claims submitted by Chaka and advised that he must pay back the money and be arrested should he be found guilty of fraud.

“We will also table questions in the GPL to ascertain whether Chaka’s position was advertised and how many candidates applied for the job as well as the qualification requirements for the position.”

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

