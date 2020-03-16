 
 
DA councillors’ delay to register for re-election ‘not a concern’

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen delivers a New Year's address. Picture: Screenshot.

Frans Cronje, chief executive of the Institute of Race Relations, said the party had its work cut out repairing the damage before next year’s poll.

DA leader John Steenhuisen’s office said a circular urging DA councillors to register for re-election before the April deadline was not cause for concern. Yesterday, chairman of the Association of DA Councillors, Phillip de Lange, refused to comment on account that it was a Sunday, when asked about a letter he wrote expressing grave concern that councillors were not registering at a fast-enough rate. But DA spokesperson Azola Mboniswa said he did not see an issue with De Lange’s letter because there was still time for candidates to apply to run for next year’s municipal elections. According to the Sunday...
