 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Politics 16.3.2020 07:36 am

Analysts slam move to make Duduzane Zuma SA’s next big thing in politics

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Analysts slam move to make Duduzane Zuma SA’s next big thing in politics

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, at a inquest hearing at the Randburg Magistrate's Court in November 2014. Picture: Gallo Images

The younger Zuma has, in recent weeks, been seen launching a charm offensive, and it’s obvious what the long-term plan may be.

In a bizarre apparent conspiracy, supporters of Jacob Zuma are said to be planning a Zuma dynasty. They want to elevate his son Duduzane to become the president of the ANC Youth League – and subsequently of the ANC and the country. The younger Zuma has, in recent weeks, been seen launching a charm offensive, which included an announcement that he would pay an undisclosed amount of money toward the debts of students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as playing a diplomatic role in calling for calm amid the protests at the institution. However, experts believe this is...
Related Stories
This is why the incompetent Mkhwebane was appointed 14.3.2020
Zuma tried to get Lucky Montana reinstated at Prasa, says Popo Molefe 13.3.2020
Ramaphosa paid to be elected at Nasrec, his opponents claim 13.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.