Death threats have Boy Mamabolo living on the edge

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo is living in fear after receiving threats to his life.

In a recording which The Citizen is in possession of, an informant is heard advising Mamabolo to stay calm, claiming there were people paid to kill him.

A case of conspiracy to murder was opened at Goodwood police station in Cape Town on Wednesday night.

“Yes, we can confirm that we are investigating a case of conspiracy to murder,” a spokesperson at the station confirmed yesterday.

Mamabolo had announced he was organising a sporting tournament from Saturday in his home town of Seshego, near Limpopo capital Polokwane.

Soon after opening the case, he flew to Limpopo, where he visited schools, educating pupils about the importance of using sports to combat crime and wooing them to fill the sports ground to capacity at the weekend.

“I am now living in fear after receiving news that my days of living were numbered,” he said.

In September 2014, Mamabolo, a childhood friend-turned-political foe of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, survived after he was shot three times in the stomach at a popular drinking hole in Polokwane.

Police later arrested former ANC Youth League provincial secretary Jacob Lebogo and charged him with attempted murder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.