‘Socialist’ Godrich Gardee moans about how an MP salary of R1.1m was ‘disgusting’

Former EFF MP Godrich Gardee astounded Twitter on Tuesday after his resignation from parliament was announced when he went on a rant about how poorly members of parliament are remunerated for their efforts.

At one point, he complained that doctors are paid more than MPs, which led at least one doctor to ask him if he thought MPs’ contributions to society could be considered more important than a doctor’s. In addition, doctors have to study for six or seven years before they can even start to make a half-decent salary.

The salaries of MPs have often been the subject of concern by taxpaying members of the public, since even the most entry-level MPs with no experience can earn more than people in most other jobs.

According to AfricaCheck, in an article from 2019, “MPs are paid handsomely to represent the public in parliament, out of money the government gets from taxpayers”.

They reported that the lowest salary an MP in the National Assembly or National Council of Provinces could earn was R1,106,940 a year, or R92,245 a month.

MPs also all qualified for:

88 single journeys a year (by air, train, bus or car)

Daily commuting

Travel to and from airports

Parking at airports

Relocation

Travel for their dependants

Tools of trade, including a cellphone, tablet and laptop

Equipment and furniture for their offices

Stationery

Personal accident insurance

Accommodation in parliamentary villages (three complexes in Cape Town that house MPs when parliament is in session)

Transport from the villages to parliament

However, none of this was good enough for Gardee, who raised numerous eyebrows and received criticism for calling his salary “disgusting” and even expressing an understanding for why ANC MPs had allegedly allowed themselves to be corrupted by Bosasa bribes, because they were supposedly struggling financially.

Gardee even called his experience in parliament one of “trauma and torture”.

The EFF styles itself a revolutionary socialist party, a fact that many commentators were not slow to pick up on and call Gardee out for.

However, he was not backing down, and complained about everything from the free flights to the food and the accommodation in Cape Town.

The hullabaloo about salaries of MPs is misplaced….MPs cannot even afford own kids in universities & their children cannot be considered for NASFAS hence #Bosassa paid for their kids….That salary in @ParliamentofRSA is the most disgusting whilst working far away from home…. — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

Gardee is now the party’s head of international relations and recently qualified as a lawyer. EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted that Gardee had started working as a candidate attorney.

The former secretary-general had been lambasted for being divisive by some party members in the lead-up to the EFF’s second elective conference.

Some expected Gardee to leave the party after he was not re-elected as a leader. However, he was given the task of helping to establish the party’s footprint outside of the country.

EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said on Tuesday that Gardee was now working full time as a candidate attorney at Mabuza Attorneys.

“It wouldn’t be proper for him to be paid if he can’t be there full time,” he said.

Pambo said Gardee remained a member of the EFF’s central command team, the highest decision-making body.

According to Gardee’s tweets, the 51-year-old appeared to be truly happy to be free of his duties as an MP, though many wondered if he was aware of how little a candidate attorney is normally paid at any law firm.

But all these are not benefits….benefits are taxed & there is none here…How should we reach Cape Town if the 88 tickets are not made available & you call that a benefit. — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

But we never chose to work in Parliament and for parliament to be in Cape Town….bring it to JHB …we will stay in our houses….Colonialist built it there…. — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

Do you know how.much is paid to Medical Doctora or you just think MPs earn more than them…. — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

There is no free lunch at Parliament….we carry lunch boxes .. or you thought there is food for MPs….. — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

May be as head of Parlimentary Press Gallery of @ParliamentofRSA….you may wish to take a tour & take videos for broadcasting…..and let people see the useless houses we are made to stay in leaving behind the comfort of our own houses far better than those Parliament RDPs….. — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

In fact its 2 bedrooms & very few are 3 bed rooms @AndiMakinana Get your facts right please….. — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

In #EFF were are saved from the expensive suits & clothes for #Sona….hence those of @MYANC wear the least expensive if not much expensive suits & rush to designers for #sona20 red carpet…Those red overalls & boots combined cost lest than R500 & you use them for 5 years.. — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

An expensive compulsory medical Aid & once you put wife & children-it goes up to R18 000 a month directly from your salary …… imagine such sickness of @MYANC majority paying such amount to #parmed @AndiMakinana I earned better than @ParliamentofRSA before I went in there… — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

No one will ever aspire to serve @ParliamentofRSA hence it is made of old people with no skill at all & good for nothing…& @ParliamentofRSA has become a retirement old peoples village… — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

@ParliamentofRSA is not an employer of choice nor does it pay a living wage….I will share my payslip with you & see the trauma & torture we are made to go through….whilst public thinks we are fat cats….. — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

It is a hostel & not a dwelling-employer provides a hostel & deduct R362 for the hostel which is family unit.Our families, wife & children are not there at all.We have to buy grocery there & at home.Its disgusting to say the least-No wonder old people never leave that place!!! — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

Most are wooden houses except for few in bricks..You get into a bus to parliament..No wonder Ministers resign once demoted to be a back Bencher..It is not nice at all…Its like a jail..For a pittance salary…No wonder #Bosassa took care of politicians in that @ParliamentofRSA — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

What a disingenuous observation…How can we maintain 2 houses….one in Republic of Cape Town & one in your own home village or town….we bought own cuttlery & bedding….No kettle or micro-oven supplied….most expensive medical aid….take home of no more than R35 000..Sies!! — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

There is no kettle or toasters supplied….Those houses are worse off than an RDP house in a village……In fact, no one ever miss that misery of Parliament village….Its no different from a hostel….Mattrasses are never changed to date….Its no by choice to be there…. — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

There is no shower….The bathing basins are those used by de Klerk generation whilst they were there and never changed to date….. — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

When were you last there in the canteen….may be in your time it was like that….as of now….the price is the price all people pay in any resturant….and the food by the way is not nice…I never for once bought it.. — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) March 10, 2020

