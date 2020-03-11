 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Politics 11.3.2020 06:43 am

Mamabolo goes on sports day spending spree ‘to clean image’

Alex Matlala
PREMIUM!
Mamabolo goes on sports day spending spree ‘to clean image’

Boy Mamabolo during the 2020 State of the Nation address (Sona). | Image: Supplied

This after the ANC MP was arrested for theft earlier this year, and accused EFF leader Julius Malema of beating his wife.

In a move to “clean his image” after two scandals that made him unpopular this year, ANC member of parliament Boy Mamabolo is apparently spending half his monthly salary to host a school sports tournament in Seshego outside Polokwane this weekend. The tournament will host 10 schools from Mamabolo’s hometown of Seshego on Saturday and Sunday. “I have been raising funds to use sport to fight crime, drug and substance abuse, gangsterism, and gender-based violence that continues to ravage our communities,” said Mamabolo. He said he budgeted R50,000 as prize money and the top school will win R15,000 while the...
Related Stories
Malema, Ndlozi common assault case postponed to June 10.3.2020
EFF’s questioning of Gigaba’s nationality comes back to bite them 8.3.2020
Malema sees opportunity in dissolved Tshwane council 5.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.