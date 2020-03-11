Mamabolo goes on sports day spending spree ‘to clean image’

In a move to “clean his image” after two scandals that made him unpopular this year, ANC member of parliament Boy Mamabolo is apparently spending half his monthly salary to host a school sports tournament in Seshego outside Polokwane this weekend. The tournament will host 10 schools from Mamabolo’s hometown of Seshego on Saturday and Sunday. “I have been raising funds to use sport to fight crime, drug and substance abuse, gangsterism, and gender-based violence that continues to ravage our communities,” said Mamabolo. He said he budgeted R50,000 as prize money and the top school will win R15,000 while the...

In a move to “clean his image” after two scandals that made him unpopular this year, ANC member of parliament Boy Mamabolo is apparently spending half his monthly salary to host a school sports tournament in Seshego outside Polokwane this weekend.

The tournament will host 10 schools from Mamabolo’s hometown of Seshego on Saturday and Sunday.

“I have been raising funds to use sport to fight crime, drug and substance abuse, gangsterism, and gender-based violence that continues to ravage our communities,” said Mamabolo.

He said he budgeted R50,000 as prize money and the top school will win R15,000 while the second-placed school will get R10,000.

Mamabolo added that all the participating schools will each receive R2,000.

“Schools from Seshego will also be treated to dance and song by celebrities from Skeem Saam and The River soapies. Popular musicians will also entertain the crowd on Sunday,” he said.

But Mamabolo’s generous offer to the community was seen by many as a way to redeem his image.

Mamabolo, a once political crony and childhood friend of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, set tongues wagging three weeks ago when he accused Malema of abusing his wife Mantoa during a debate in parliament.

Malema and his wife have each sued Mamabolo for R1 million for damages as they claimed the allegations were baseless and unfounded.

The case was heard in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane last Wednesday.

The court ordered Mamabolo to apologise to Malema and Mantoa and refrain from making any more allegations against the two as that would land him in jail.

In an unrelated incident, Mamabolo was arrested in January for allegedly stealing a pair of shoes and a cellphone.

The arrest happened after Mamabolo together with EFF provincial leader Jossey Buthane had brought crime suspects to the Polokwane police station.

But Mamabolo downplayed the incident, saying he was just a victim of a political conspiracy.

