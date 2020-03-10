Presidency welcomes high court’s finding setting aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

The presidency has said it welcomes the finding by the High Court in Pretoria which on Tuesday set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 ANC presidential election campaign in 2017.

Spokesperson to Ramaphosa Khusela Diko said the Presidency welcomed the finding by the court which declared as unlawful and set aside Mkhwebane’s findings and recommendations.

Mkhwebane had found that Ramaphosa had violated the executive ethics code.

“The court, indeed, has reaffirmed what the president has repeatedly said that firstly, there is absolutely no factual basis for any assertion that the president had misled parliament and by necessary implication, the nation and secondly, the court did say that the president’s conduct in this matter has been consistent with that of a person who seeks to be as accountable and as transparent as possible,” Diko said.

Diko also pointed out that the court had said that Mkhwebane had no foundation in fact and in law to arrive at the conclusion that Ramaphosa had involved himself in any unlawful activities, including money laundering.

“The presidency thus welcomes the settlement of this matter and once again reaffirms government’s and president Ramaphosa’s personal commitment to honest and effective government,” Diko said.

Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Presidency welcoming the High Court ruling on the Public Protector's report. pic.twitter.com/6rfhmUqnjD — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) March 10, 2020

ALSO READ: High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.