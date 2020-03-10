Politics 10.3.2020 10:36 am

Tshwane council expected to sit, despite being placed under administration

Citizen reporter
It is reported that the meeting is expected to discuss the election of a new mayor and the city’s budget.

The Tshwane Council is reportedly expected to convene on Tuesday despite the provincial government’s decision to place the Tshwane City metro under administration.

Tshwane was placed under administration on Thursday.

EWN reports that among matters to be discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting is the election of a new mayor and the budget.

Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, human settlements and urban planning Lebogang Maile told the publication that the council meeting on Tuesday was not considered as a way of defying or nullifying the decision to dissolve the council.

Meanwhile, Maile has vowed to defend any action to challenge the decision to place the city under administration, but the Democratic Alliance (DA) insists it will approach the courts soon to nullify it.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

