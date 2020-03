Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, human settlements and urban planning Lebogang Maile has vowed to defend any action to challenge the provincial government’s decision to place the Tshwane City metro under administration, but the Democratic Alliance (DA) insists it will approach the courts soon to nullify it. “Any court action that seeks to challenge the legality or otherwise of the exco decision to place the municipality under administration, will be vehemently defended in court,” Maile said. “Should this matter be litigated, exco will, irrespective of the outcome, abide by the final decision of the court to demonstrate...

“Any court action that seeks to challenge the legality or otherwise of the exco decision to place the municipality under administration, will be vehemently defended in court,” Maile said. “Should this matter be litigated, exco will, irrespective of the outcome, abide by the final decision of the court to demonstrate our respect and commitment for the rule of law.”

Buoyed by a meeting he held in Tshwane at the weekend with senior managers, who pledged their support for the decision to place the municipality under administration and to work with administrators to be appointed, Maile said that since last week there had been threats of legal challenges to the decision by “a certain political party”.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey yesterday confirmed that the party would challenge the executive council decision.

It will apply to interdict the process because Maile had failed to give notice to the speaker before implementing the decision to place the metro under administration.

“The ANC did not follow due processes,” Moodey said.

Since Tshwane was placed under administration on Thursday, the Gauteng government was obliged to report the intervention to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and the Gauteng Legislature within 14 days, stating the reasons for the decision.

Maile said the notices had been dispatched and the Electoral Commission of South Africa also been informed.

If the NCOP concurred with the decision within the prescribed period, it would open the way for the appointment of an administrator to take over the affairs of the municipality.

