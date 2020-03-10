 
 
Politics 10.3.2020 06:15 am

DA demands corrupt municipal managers pay back the money

Alex Matlala
Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality buildings, Tzaneen. Picture: Letaba Herald

Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality buildings, Tzaneen. Picture: Letaba Herald

This after the Greater Tzaneen municipality in the Mopani region was found to have spent R259 million on legal fees between 2014 and 2020.

Limpopo MEC for cooperative governance, housing and traditional affairs, Basikopo Makamu, has reiterated the extended powers of Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu in curbing maladministration, fraud and corruption in municipalities after a Limpopo council was found to have exhausted more than R200 million on legal fees while the institution faces a serious backlog of basic services in communities. The reminder comes after revelations that the Greater Tzaneen municipality in the Mopani region was found to have spent R259 million on legal fees between 2014 and 2020. The Democratic Alliance (DA) now says the spending was painting a bleak picture for the municipality...
