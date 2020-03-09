Maile is misleading the public about Tshwane being under administration – DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Monday they believe Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile is misleading the public after he allegedly failed to submit a letter to City of Tshwane speaker.

“The Democratic Alliance has noted the content of the press statement by Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile, as well as the social media postings by the Gauteng provincial government on Sunday, that he has submitted a letter to the City of Tshwane speaker, Katlego Mathebe, to inform her of the dissolution of council and the implementation of Section 139,” MPL Mike Moriarty said in a statement.

“The DA has confirmed that neither Mathebe, nor any of her officials within her private office, have received such communication from Maile.”

The party said the delivery dates of such notices was misleading and untrue.

“The MEC is not following due process in terms of the constitution and continues to mislead the public while creating confusion within the administration,” said Moriarty.

“The DA and its councillors will continue to serve the public as if it is business as usual and will approach the officials to continue to deliver services.”

Moriarty alleged Maile was “defying the democratic will of the people”.

“The conditions to allow him to intervene do not exist in Tshwane. He must not be allowed to abuse his powers.”

He said after next year’s local government elections, there would likely be dozens of councils governed in minority situations such as Tshwane.

“If Maile’s actions set a precedent, then no council is safe from any of the eight provinces currently governed by the ANC.

“But if he still wishes to proceed with an illegal process, we will meet him in court and will ask that he be ordered to personally pay the costs when he loses.”

