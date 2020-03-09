 
 
Government's SMME pension-raid plan too risky, says analyst

Brian Sokutu
Government’s SMME pension-raid plan too risky, says analyst

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe is pictured during an interview with The Citizen in Johannesburg, 13 June 2019. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Mathekga said he was surprised by the Congress of South African Trade Unions backlash in response to Mabe’s proposal.

The latest proposal by ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe of tapping into pensions to close the funding gap of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) could be risky, independent political analyst Ralph Mathekga warned yesterday. Mabe told delegates at the Black Business Council summit last week that the funding gap for emerging enterprises could be filled by pensions – an idea Mathekga has likened to “throwing hard savings of workers into a bottomless pit”. While government has pledged to support the SMME sector, late payments to service providers for work rendered has led to many struggling businesses closing down. “The...
