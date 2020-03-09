Maile unpacks high-level meeting outcome on Tshwane’s future

Tshwane’s senior managers were willing to work with Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile in taking the metro forward after it was placed under administration last week.

Maile held a “high-level” meeting with senior management on Saturday to unpack the decision on bringing in administrators to run the metro, which was at a political impasse. Last week, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced they would be applying section 139(1)(c) of the constitution following consecutive failed council meetings.

This year, at least four council meetings collapsed after the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters staged walkouts.

Tshwane failed to appoint a new mayor or extend the period of service of the acting city manager. The adjustment budget could also not be passed. Maile was pleased with the outcome of Saturday’s meeting.

“[The managers] pledged that they … will focus on doing their work and will work with the administrators who would be appointed,” he told The Citizen.

Acting speaker Zweli Khumalo issued a notice on Friday of a special council meeting tomorrow to elect a new mayor, extend the city manager’s contract and vote on the city’s adjustment budget. Maile said the city was within its rights as dissolving council was a 14-day process.

Residents would have an opportunity to elect new councillors and new government in three months’ time.

Democratic Alliance Gauteng legislature leader Solly Msimanga said the party had not received a letter stating the decision to place the city under administration.

“MEC Maile is trying to create the impression that the city is already under administration, when in fact it is not. In fact, the outcomes of such meetings will be null and void as they pertain to a process which has not been legally initiated.”

