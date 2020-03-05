Politics 5.3.2020 10:51 pm

Cops fire rubber bullets at EFF members during Eastern Cape budget speech

News24 Wire
EFF members being denied entry to the Eastern Cape provincial legislature, 5 March 2020. Picture: Screengrab from Twitter video / @A_cona

This after EFF members clashed with security personnel inside the legislature on Tuesday.

Police fired rubber bullets at a group of EFF members who tried to enter the Eastern Cape legislature on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the members, who were wearing red overalls, came in their numbers to listen to the provincial budget speech, but were denied access and only MPLs were allowed entry to the chamber.

Mawisa said public order police stopped EFF members from entering the legislature.

This after EFF members clashed with security personnel inside the legislature on Tuesday. In that incident, the party’s leader in the province, Yazini Tetyana, claimed they were responding to an incident when a female EFF member, who was in the public gallery, was allegedly attacked by a security officer.

He said at the time that the party’s members then retaliated and attacked the security officer, leading to the adjournment of the State of the Province address debate.

