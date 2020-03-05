Two KZN ANC leaders linked to Abahlali baseMjondolo killed

The killing of members affiliated to the shack-dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo in KwaZulu-Natal are far from being resolved following the mysterious murders of two influential ANC leaders, standing on the opposite sides of the conflicts. Mthokozisi Mhlophe, who led various structures of the ANC and was sympathetic to the Abahlali cause, was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday last week at his house in Mayville, near the eNkanini informal settlements. Two hours before that, S’bu Nguse – another ANC activist but known to be an opponent of Abahlali – was shot dead at Cato Crest, 2km from Mhlophe’s home. Mhlophe supported...

The killing of members affiliated to the shack-dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo in KwaZulu-Natal are far from being resolved following the mysterious murders of two influential ANC leaders, standing on the opposite sides of the conflicts.

Mthokozisi Mhlophe, who led various structures of the ANC and was sympathetic to the Abahlali cause, was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday last week at his house in Mayville, near the eNkanini informal settlements.

Two hours before that, S’bu Nguse – another ANC activist but known to be an opponent of Abahlali – was shot dead at Cato Crest, 2km from Mhlophe’s home.

Mhlophe supported activists of the Abahlali baseMjondolo who fought for the rights of communities to land and housing in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces. He had survived two previous assassination attempts.

Nguse allegedly threatened Abahlali members and was also suspected of involvement in previous attacks on Abahlali activists at Cato Crest and eKhenana.

Mhlophe was killed after two men allegedly knocked on his door at about 9pm, one saying he was Sihle from eMathinini and that he needed to speak to Mhlophe urgently.

A statement from Abahlali’s senior leadership S’bu Zikode and Mqapheli Bonono said Mhlophe had opened the door and was shot 13 times in his forehead.

His son, 19, tried to defend his dad but was shot in the leg. The son was hospitalised and was discharged yesterday.

A large number of Abahlali leaders have been assassinated in mysterious shootings in eThekwini.

Zikode has survived numerous assassination attempts and was forced into hiding for a period of time.

But no arrests have been made in connection with the attacks, except for an ANC councillor, who was jailed for the fatal shooting of an Abahlali member.

