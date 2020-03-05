 
 
Politics

Two KZN ANC leaders linked to Abahlali baseMjondolo killed

Eric Naki
Picture: iStock

One of the victims, Mthokozisi Mhlophe, who was sympathetic to the Abahlali cause, had survived two previous assassination attempts.

The killing of members affiliated to the shack-dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo in KwaZulu-Natal are far from being resolved following the mysterious murders of two influential ANC leaders, standing on the opposite sides of the conflicts. Mthokozisi Mhlophe, who led various structures of the ANC and was sympathetic to the Abahlali cause, was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday last week at his house in Mayville, near the eNkanini informal settlements. Two hours before that, S’bu Nguse – another ANC activist but known to be an opponent of Abahlali – was shot dead at Cato Crest, 2km from Mhlophe’s home. Mhlophe supported...
