My dad will be strong as ever by time of trial in May – Duduzane Zuma

News24 Wire
Duduzane Zuma sit next to his father former president Jacob Zuma at the Randburg Magistrate Court in Johannesburg. Duduzane Zuma is facing a culpable homicide charge after crashing into a taxi in 2014.

‘He is definitely looking a whole lot better than he was a few months ago,’ Duduzane said.

The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane, says his father will be back in action and in the public sphere again in no time.

“He is doing well, he is recovering, he is on the mend. He would have loved to have been here, but he could not make it for health reasons. He will be back, no doubt.”

Zuma was speaking on the sidelines of the KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala’s State of the Province address in the provincial legislature.

He said his father was in a much better condition than a few months ago.

“He is definitely looking a whole lot better than he was a few months ago. It’s no secret that he has not been doing well, but I think he will be okay. By 6 May [when his corruption trial resumes], I think he will be as strong as ever.”

Duduzane Zuma also commented on his pledge to students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. which had to deal with violent protests in which university infrastructure was burnt down.

Last week, he promised an unspecified amount of money for students who were excluded because of lack of finances.

“I will be there on Friday to interact with the students and to understand the issues. We know what the some of the issues are, but what is the way forward? We have to focus on implementation.”

Zuma senior was meant to attend the Sopa after an invite was extended to him. Allies close to Zuma this week had confirmed his presence was doubtful.

News24 reported that an organiser, Bishop Vusi Dube, had said that the former head of state’s condition was not good.

He said Zuma was “definitely not well” and that meetings to welcome him had to be rescheduled because he could not travel.

Dube had also said that Zuma could not attend a church gathering on Sunday, because “him going up and down was not the best thing for his health”.

