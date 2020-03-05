If the opportunity arises, why not? Duduzane Zuma on his political aspirations

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has responded to speculations that he wants to follow in his father’s political footsteps.

Duduzane has been actively involved in helping calm the University of KwaZulu-Natal student protests, sparking some speculation about him wanting to get into politics.

Questions also arose when he attended the KZN Sopa on Wednesday.

Speaking to Newsroom Afrika, Duduzane said he was just carrying on with his business, adding his involvement had nothing to do with his political aspirations.

Responding to a question about his political aspirations, he said: “In the future, who knows? I’m just carrying on with my daily business. If people want to see me do certain things, I’ve done so. If it’s politics down the line, I don’t know.

“I’m not a fortune teller, but if that opportunity arises, why not?”

Duduzane made waves last week after pledging to donate an undisclosed amount of money to help protesting University of KwaZulu-Natal students pay part of their historical debt to be able to register for the 2020 academic year.

Not only did he pledge to help financially, but he also urged students to stop burning buildings.

He said in a viral video: “To my good brothers at UKZN, let’s stop burning our buildings. We’re smarter than this. I understand your frustrations, I understand your anger.

“Let’s channel our frustrations, let’s hone in on our anger and let’s make a difference. We will sit down, I will come to you and we will do what needs to be done.”

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I’m grateful to be able to lend a helping hand,” he said on social media, announcing he would meet and engage with the students on Friday.

Following his gesture, some have questioned where he got the money to help the students, while others speculated he was positioning himself politically.

Speaking to 702, UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane said questioning Duduzane’s finances was “unjust”.

“The argument is very wrong because there is a crisis and someone is offering to assists. It’s not our place to question where the money is coming from. Duduzane is a businessman… so the question to us is not assisting us. The question is not fair and is unjust.”

