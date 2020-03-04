Politics 4.3.2020 11:57 am

ANC takes dig at DA in Joburg after Funzela Ngobeni shacks up with Mashaba

Citizen reporter
ANC Caucus Chief Whip Solly Mogase | Image: Twitter

ANC Joburg’s Solly Mogase says Ngobeni and Mashaba deserve each other due to their ‘willingness to say or do anything to grab a media headline’.

ANC Johannesburg caucus chief whip Solly Mogase has issued a statement tearing into former finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni for his choice to leave the DA to join Mashaba’s new movement, The People’s Dialogue.

“We are not surprised by this turn of events. We believe this decision shows that the DA project in Johannesburg is crumbling very quickly,” said Mogase.

He also called into question Ngobeni’s about-turn after he extolled the virtues of the party and its policy during his mayoral campaign.

“Even more concerning for the people of Johannesburg is the insincerity shown by Ngobeni. Hardly three months ago, Ngobeni paraded himself as believing in the values of the DA and being ready to be elected as mayor of Johannesburg. Today he has abandoned the party and joined forces with the self-styled political chameleon that is Mashaba,” he said.

“This can only mean that Ngobeni was interested in the DA only insofar as it was a pathway to the mayoral chains and personal ambition. We expect that the people of Johannesburg will remember this opportunism and insincerity when they go to the polls to vote for their local government representatives,” added Mogase.

Mashaba’s actions were also called into question by the chief whip who said that Mashaba was willing to use his own money to oppose the proposal of a minimum wage for the most exploited workers.

“Ngobeni and Mashaba deserve each other in their marriage based on their willingness to say or do anything just to grab a media headline or trend on social media.”

READ NEXT: DA’s Joburg caucus leader defects to Mashaba’s new movement

