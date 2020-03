Peace talks between the ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) will mutually benefit both and help revive the latter’s fortunes. KwaZulu-Natal-based political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said the IFP would be negotiating from a position of strength, with its increased parliamentary representation following last year’s election. “… the IFP made a strong comeback and became stronger, which was a good trade-off tool to extract compromises from the ANC,” he said. However, the IFP was bound to lose strength, now that Mangosuthu Buthelezi was no longer at the helm. Buthelezi, 92, retired as party leader – but remained a member of parliament...

As the ANC and IFP resuscitate reconciliation talks that broke down in the 1990s, questions have been asked as to how such talks would benefit the parties nearly 30 years later.

Ndlovu said if the talks resulted in the IFP being absorbed into the ANC, both parties would benefit. The ANC would increase its majority in parliament and the KZN provincial legislature; the IFP could be offered a Cabinet post or two, some leadership positions in the legislature, including the premiership, and keep the municipalities it currently holds.

Ndlovu said the ANC had wanted the IFP back in its fold, since it was an ANC project that failed.

The IFP was established by the ANC in the 1970s as its internal organisation, concentrating on Zulu cultural matters to keep them from the apartheid influence.

But the project failed when Buthelezi, a former ANC Youth League member, rebelled and cooperated with the apartheid regime against the ANC.

Buthelezi subsequently became chief minister of the KwaZulu homeland. Under his rule, many activists were harassed and Buthelezi was regarded as an impimpi (informer) by the ANC – hence the struggle song titled Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi Uyimpimpi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Buthelezi met recently for initial talks after the ANC victory in Johannesburg. The bid was supported by the IFP on condition the ANC stopped contesting for IFP-run municipalities in KZN.

The talks are not aimed at uniting the parties but at cooperation in future, beginning with KZN.

Some ANC regions are opposed to talks with the IFP. In early ’90s a spate of violent killings among members of both parties prompted former president Nelson Mandela to visit KZN to preach peace in his “Throw your weapons into the sea” speech.

Peace talks were opposed by then ANC Natal Midlands leader Harry Gwala, who boycotted Mandela’s visit, saying the ANC should not negotiate with “killers”.

Tensions resulted in the Boipatong massacre in the Vaal Triangle, killings in the East Rand and Soweto, and the Shell House killings.

Buthelezi then withdrew from the Kempton Park constitutional talks demanding special concessions for the KwaZulu homeland.

Although there have been occasional scuffles involving the two parties in the recent past, the main political killings have been within the ANC.

