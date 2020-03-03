DA captured by a certain faction – Mazibuko

Apolitical Academy co-founder and former Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko said she would not go back to the DA if she was a novice and was being recruited.

Mazibuko, while speaking during an interview with Thulasizwe Simelane on her Apolitical Academy, said there had been an exodus of talented leaders within the DA, which for her was concerning.

Mazibuko tabled some of the highlights from the academy, which focused on developing leaders across the spectrum while supporting independent thinking. She mentioned that classes were made up of diverse fellows from different backgrounds.

Touching on her departure from the DA, Mazibuko said it was clear the party was captured by a certain faction.

“My view is that opposition politics is in crises.

“It is quite clear that there’s quite an exodus of some of the most talented people in that organisation. It is captured by a certain faction.

“I think there is a challenge in opposition where there are dominant factions. My view is that the opposition is in [a] crisis to challenge the status quo.”

Mazibuko resigned from her position in the DA in 2014 to further her studies in the United States.

While she criticised her former political home, the DA has had an interesting turn of events in the last year, with the resignations of both former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane initiating what may appear to be an exodus of leaders in the party.

The most recent exit from the party DA came from its Johannesburg leader Funzela Ngobeni, who announced his resignation in a letter to the party’s Joburg structures on Monday.

Ngobeni indicated that he would join former mayor Mashaba’s People’s Dialogue.

The People’s Dialogue was announced by Mashaba on 21 October.

Paul Boughey, who was the CEO of the DA for around five years was said to be proving Mashaba with strategic advice on the next chapter of his life alongside Jonathan Moakes, the DA’s former elections manager.

The pair later resigned from the party with Moake in May and Boughey on 17 October.

