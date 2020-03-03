 
 
Politics 3.3.2020 06:35 am

DA is being replaced as opposition party, analysts say

Eric Naki
November 17, 2019. The Democratic Alliance's newly elected interim leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

The ANC grabbed the DA’s ward eight in Matzikama municipality in the Western Cape – its third by-election victory in the DA-dominated province.

The recent victory of the ANC over the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a Western Cape by-election and other election losses it’s had indicates the DA is being displaced as an opposition party, an analyst says. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was upstaging the main opposition party. “The identity crisis the DA is confronted with regarding its focus and target constituents is making it difficult to maintain continuity.” The ANC grabbed the DA’s ward eight in Matzikama municipality in the Western Cape – its third by-election victory in the DA-dominated province. The ANC got 52% against...
