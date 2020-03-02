Sisulu says ANC should ‘do something’ about Sexwale’s Nasrec comments

The minister on human settlements, water and sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has called for businessman Tokyo Sexwale to expand on allegations he made during a recent appearance on Newzroom Afrika’s Your View in which he alleges that the ANC’s 2017 Nasrec elective conference was “bought”.

“He says the Nasrec conference was bought, and what controls the ANC now are those people who provided the money for that conference. It might be true, I don’t know. But in your next mvuselelo, call comrade Tokyo so he can expand on this, and if indeed it is true, we must do something about it,” said Sisulu during an address at an unidentified ANC event which is believed to have happened recently.

Based on the dress she is wearing in the clip, the talk could have been part of her address at Luhlaza High School in the ANC’s Dullah Omar Region on 1 March during which she spoke about “renewal and rebuilding of the movement” according to a tweet sent by the minister.

During her address, Sisulu also went on to advocate for children being taught about what the ANC really sacrificed for them because she was of the belief that newer generations did not really know.

ANC DULLAH OMAR REGION ???????????? I have arrived at Luhlaza High School ahead of the address. My address will be under the theme: “Renewal and Rebuilding of the Movement”. pic.twitter.com/xrwuhK1Ujt — Lindiwe Sisulu (@LindiweSisuluSA) March 1, 2020

Her comments were in reference to an interview Sexwale recently had with broadcaster JJ Thabane. During the live broadcast, Sexwale alleged that money was used to buy votes at the ANC’s 2017 elective conference in which Cyril Ramaphosa emerged victorious over Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

“Nasrec was a shocker. Money was used to buy the conference. People have a lot of money from the government, and people marshalled money from outside. You buy a conference. We don’t understand our moral compass anymore. Morally, ethically [and] politically, we have let our people down. How is it happening? Money, money, money. JJ, it’s all about money,” he said.

READ NEXT: Sexwale’s allegations about 2017 Nasrec conference being ‘bought’ cause waves

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.