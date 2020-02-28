 
 
28.2.2020

Cosatu, Saftu blast govt plan to trim public sector wage bill

Gcina Ntsaluba
Cosatu, Saftu blast govt plan to trim public sector wage bill

Cosatu secretary-genera Bheki Ntshalintshali speaks to the media at a press briefing, 26 February 2020, after their three day Central Executive Committee meeting. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

‘We view this provocative budget as a challenge from the National Treasury and we accept it,’ said Cosatu Ntshalintshali.

The battle lines have been drawn between the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and government as the trade union federation rejects government’s plans to trim the public sector wage bill. Speaking at a press conference at Cosatu House yesterday, general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said government’s continuous attack on public servants was nonsensical. He suggested cuts to salaries of executive and management posts, which had become one of the largest components of government spending in the past 10 years. “Cosatu rejects government’s narrow fixation with the public service wage bill. We view this provocative budget as a challenge from...
