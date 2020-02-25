DA pressures Makhura to find Khawe’s replacement

Citing the department of social development’s alleged propensity for corruption and underspending, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has demanded that Gauteng Premier David Makhura find a replacement for the department’s former MEC, Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe.

Nkabinde-Khawe passed away four months ago and the official opposition believes this that is far too long a time to leave this “critical vacancy” unfilled.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on Premier Makhura in Gauteng to appoint a MEC for the department of social development immediately,” said the party in a statement.

According to the DA, the department requires strong decisive political oversight.

“MEC Lesufi was appointed in an acting position to the department of social development but have not attended a single oversight committee meeting with the department of social development.”

“It is visibly clear, that with all the challenges in the department of education, MEC Lesufi does not have the time nor the passion to serve two departments at the same time,” added the DA.

The party went on to emphasise that the department could no longer function on autopilot.

“The department is a critical department in delivering services to communities within Gauteng and ensuring the wellbeing of its residents. It’s also a vital department in contributing to the alleviation of poverty. The Democratic Alliance calls on the premier to show that he is serious in alleviating poverty in Gauteng and appoints a MEC immediately.”

