Politics 25.2.2020 12:17 pm

DA pressures Makhura to find Khawe’s replacement

Citizen reporter
DA pressures Makhura to find Khawe’s replacement

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, July 5, 2019. Image: Supplied by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)

The official opposition believes it has been far too long a time to leave this ‘critical vacancy’ unfilled. 

Citing the department of social development’s alleged propensity for corruption and underspending, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has demanded that Gauteng Premier David Makhura find a replacement for the department’s former MEC, Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe.

Nkabinde-Khawe passed away four months ago and the official opposition believes this that is far too long a time to leave this “critical vacancy” unfilled.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on Premier Makhura in Gauteng to appoint a MEC for the department of social development immediately,” said the party in a statement.

According to the DA, the department requires strong decisive political oversight.

“MEC Lesufi was appointed in an acting position to the department of social development but have not attended a single oversight committee meeting with the department of social development.”

“It is visibly clear, that with all the challenges in the department of education, MEC Lesufi does not have the time nor the passion to serve two departments at the same time,” added the DA.

The party went on to emphasise that the department could no longer function on autopilot.

“The department is a critical department in delivering services to communities within Gauteng and ensuring the wellbeing of its residents. It’s also a vital department in contributing to the alleviation of poverty. The Democratic Alliance calls on the premier to show that he is serious in alleviating poverty in Gauteng and appoints a MEC immediately.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mamelodi flood victims protest at Gauteng Sopa, saying Premier Makhura broke his promise 25.2.2020
WATCH LIVE: Makhura delivers Gauteng Sopa 25.2.2020
The DA must work on being a voice 25.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebrities Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company for wrongful death

Health 15 hospitals, 48 staff ‘did forced sterilisation of HIV+ women’

Being a parent What you need to know about private school acceptance deposits

Business News Massmart CEO slates ‘ridiculous’ rent escalations

World WHO experts visit Chinese virus epicentre


today in print

Read Today's edition