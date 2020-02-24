 
 
Politics 24.2.2020

Mashaba eyes direct-elect political system

Eric Naki
Mashaba eyes direct-elect political system

Picture: Twitter: @HermanMashaba

He was adamant that the current political system has to change so that politicians were directly accountable to voters, not to ‘self-serving political parties’.

Peoples Dialogue founder and former Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, is set to revolutionise South Africa’s party-based voting system by introducing what he envisages to be true democracy where people will directly select candidates to stand as councillors, mayors, parliamentarians and even the president of the country. The People’s Dialogue initiative followed three months of consultation with various people and interested groups. According to Mashaba, the People’s Dialogue had been inundated with submissions from ordinary South Africans who believe that the current political system was not working for them. Those who made their submission expressed frustration with imposition of candidates by...
