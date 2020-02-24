Politics 24.2.2020 10:54 am

Jacob Zuma to attend KZN Sopa, if his health allows

Citizen reporter
South Africa's embattled former president Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on corruption charges, in what would be the first time he faces trial for graft despite multiple accusations, in Pietermaritzburg on October 15, 2019. (Photo by MICHELE SPATARI / POOL / AFP)

The speaker of the KZN legislature says the premier of the province has confirmed that the former president will attend.

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to attend the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) legislature and the state of the province address (Sopa).

On Saturday, Zuma returned back in the country from a trip to Cuba where he was said to be receiving medical treatment.

The speaker of the KZN legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, told journalists on Monday that Zuma has been invited to attend the Sopa.

“We have received confirmation from the office of the premier that former president Zuma, health allowing, will be attending,” Boyce said.

Parliament recently erroneously reported that Zuma was one of the former presidents who had confirmed attendance for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona).

However, an apology was issued soon after and the former president’s foundation confirmed that he would not be attending the Sona due to his illness.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

