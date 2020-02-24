Jacob Zuma to attend KZN Sopa, if his health allows

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to attend the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) legislature and the state of the province address (Sopa).

On Saturday, Zuma returned back in the country from a trip to Cuba where he was said to be receiving medical treatment.

The speaker of the KZN legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, told journalists on Monday that Zuma has been invited to attend the Sopa.

“We have received confirmation from the office of the premier that former president Zuma, health allowing, will be attending,” Boyce said.

WATCH: @KznLegislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce says that health permitting, former President @PresJGZuma will attend the opening of legislature and the State of the Province address. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/HQqeO3IHYu — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) February 24, 2020

Parliament recently erroneously reported that Zuma was one of the former presidents who had confirmed attendance for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona).

However, an apology was issued soon after and the former president’s foundation confirmed that he would not be attending the Sona due to his illness.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.