Red Berets back Limpopo leader DA calls corrupt

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo have denied the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s claims of incompetence against newly appointed Mopani district municipal manager Quite Kgatla as nothing but an election gimmick ahead of the municipal elections next year.

The DA accused Kgatla of corruption.

Kgatla was appointed last month as manager for the Mopani district municipality.

Soon after his appointment, the DA questioned his role in the awarding of lucrative government tenders.

The party also accused him of being responsible for the dismal performance of the municipality in terms of audit in the past three years.

But the EFF’s Mopani regional chair, Pontsho Mashumu, asked the DA to give Kgatla a chance.

It was wrong for Kgatla to pay for the sins of his predecessors who “got off scot-free despite pathetic blunders” they committed while still running the show.

“Mr Kgatla has demonstrated a high level of professionalism, dedication and discipline,” said Mashumu.

Mashumu defended Kgatla saying at the time the district got two adverse findings and one disclaimer, the council was under the stewardship of former municipal manager Republic Monakedi, who abruptly resigned under questionable circumstances.

“The EFF in Mopani has confidence in Kgatla because of good governance skills he has demonstrated since he took over. We will give him the necessary support as the EEF.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.