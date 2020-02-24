Politics 24.2.2020 06:05 am

Red Berets back Limpopo leader DA calls corrupt

Alex Matlala
Red Berets back Limpopo leader DA calls corrupt

Delegates at the EFF's second elective conference at Nasrec on 14 December. Picture: EFF/Twitter

The DA accused Kgatla of not being the right man for the job.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo have denied the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s claims of incompetence against newly appointed Mopani district municipal manager Quite Kgatla as nothing but an election gimmick ahead of the municipal elections next year.

The DA accused Kgatla of corruption.

Kgatla was appointed last month as manager for the Mopani district municipality.

Soon after his appointment, the DA questioned his role in the awarding of lucrative government tenders.

The party also accused him of being responsible for the dismal performance of the municipality in terms of audit in the past three years.

But the EFF’s Mopani regional chair, Pontsho Mashumu, asked the DA to give Kgatla a chance.

It was wrong for Kgatla to pay for the sins of his predecessors who “got off scot-free despite pathetic blunders” they committed while still running the show.

“Mr Kgatla has demonstrated a high level of professionalism, dedication and discipline,” said Mashumu.

Mashumu defended Kgatla saying at the time the district got two adverse findings and one disclaimer, the council was under the stewardship of former municipal manager Republic Monakedi, who abruptly resigned under questionable circumstances.

“The EFF in Mopani has confidence in Kgatla because of good governance skills he has demonstrated since he took over. We will give him the necessary support as the EEF.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA hopes to ‘resolve and reset’ after policy conference 24.2.2020
EFF is ‘ready to rule’ Limpopo 24.2.2020
Steenhuisen says the DA is on track to deliver a successful policy conference and congress 23.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

Government One year since Ramaphosa’s first Sona, and SOEs are still in a sorry state

Government New Bill could ensure sex pests pay dearly for their crimes

Fitness and health 3D printing technology could stop TB from being SA’s biggest killer


today in print

Read Today's edition