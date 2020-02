The EFF in Limpopo is resolute about governing a sizeable number of municipalities in the province, including Molemole, Fetakgomo/Tubatse, the controversial Mogalakwena and the province’s capital, Polokwane, in the municipal elections next year. Party provincial secretary George Raphela said the EFF was supposedly the only visible party in Limpopo. “Our people are in every corner of the street, preaching the good gospel about the party’s vision and mission. “We are targeting municipalities in which the ANC has proven beyond any shadow of doubt to have failed. These include Mogalakwena and Polokwane, where the so-called mafias are looting state resources left,...

The EFF in Limpopo is resolute about governing a sizeable number of municipalities in the province, including Molemole, Fetakgomo/Tubatse, the controversial Mogalakwena and the province’s capital, Polokwane, in the municipal elections next year.

Party provincial secretary George Raphela said the EFF was supposedly the only visible party in Limpopo.

“Our people are in every corner of the street, preaching the good gospel about the party’s vision and mission.

“We are targeting municipalities in which the ANC has proven beyond any shadow of doubt to have failed. These include Mogalakwena and Polokwane, where the so-called mafias are looting state resources left, right and centre.

“These are also municipalities wherein ANC high-lying echelons loot lucrative tenders for themselves, their political camarillas and their boyfriends and girlfriends,” said Raphela.

“But we are aware that our enemies are wishing us bad luck, hence they worked hand-in-hand with the police to arrest provincial chair Jossey Buthane and three other EFF leaders.”

Buthane, Freddy Magongoa, Obakeng Makhura and Oupa Ramaphoko appeared in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court where they faced charges of attempted murder, theft, assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm and kidnapping.

Buthane is currently out on R1,000 bail and will reappear on 6 March.

Police said the three allegedly went on a rampage on 12 January and launched a campaign looking for suspected criminals who had killed an innocent man in Seshego.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects allegedly damaged properties, kidnapped one of the men and took him to a spot where he was assaulted until he lost consciousness.

Yesterday, the party released a statement claiming the charges against their chair were nothing but a cheap stunt to intimidate the EFF from exposing the failures of the current government.

“We are calling on police management to stop being used by politicians to settle political scores.

“No amount of intimidation, torture or threats would deter us from winning the 2021 local government elections,” it said.

– alexm@citizen.co.za

