Steenhuisen says the DA is on track to deliver a successful policy conference and congress

Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen has said the opposition party is “on track to deliver a policy conference and congress”.

The party’s policy conference is set to be held on 4 April.

The DA federal council – the party’s highest decision-making body between federal congress – met at the weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, Steenhuisen said the party’s federal council considered President Cyril Ramaphosa’ recent state of the nation address.

“Economic growth has ground to a halt, direct foreign investment is down, tax revenues are down, crime is up and 10.4 million South Africans are without jobs while more are being lost in their hundreds of thousands under the watch of President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Steenhuisen said the DA federal council congratulated its Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his team on the state of the province address delivered this week.

He said the DA federal council noted and welcomed the resignation of Stevens Mokgalapa as the Mayor of Tshwane.

“Federal council is pleased that preparations for the upcoming policy conference are proceeding smoothly in line with the deadlines the party has agreed on. To date, we have publicly released the draft values and principles document. In the next few weeks, the policy unit will continue to engage with various provincial councils as part on the ongoing internal consultation process. On Friday, 28 February the party will release the framework for the economic justice policy as part of our commitment to get as much extensive input as practically possible.

“Federal council is satisfied with the progress made in relation to preparations of the upcoming federal congress to be held on 30-31 May 2020, at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg.

“Nominations for leadership positions were officially opened on the 16th of February 2020.

The following positions are to be elected:

Federal Leader

Federal Chairperson

Three Deputy Federal Chairperson

Furthermore, members of the Federal Council elect a Chairperson and two Deputy Chairpersons, as well as a Federal Chairperson of Finance.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.