Social media reacts to rumors of Mandisa Mashego’s resignation as EFF Gauteng leader

EFF Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego.

She is said to have taken exception to Malema’s public hints that there were disloyal party leaders within his ranks.

As of Monday last week, Mandisa Mashego is reportedly no longer the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Gauteng caucus in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL), nor is she a member of the legislature.

This after supposedly handing in her two-page resignation letter to the party’s leader Julius Malema and its secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.

Sunday World reports that her decision came after weeks of internal drama following a tweet sent by Malema to former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba hinting that there were disloyal party leaders within his ranks.

“I’m told one or two of my provincial chairpersons; one from the inland province, and one from the coastal province are also speaking to you. Please speed up the process,” tweeted Malema.

It is believed that Mashego took exception to this allegation and assumed that it was in reference to herself and EFF KZN leader Vusi Khoza as they are the only two leaders within the party who did not support Malema’s #matorokisi slate from the party’s last elective conference.

According to the report her decision is also believed to have been a long time coming as it is said that she reportedly removed her personal belongings from her office at the GPL weeks ago.

Two sources confirmed this news to the publication and added that they believe that she will resign from the party altogether in the near future.

The number Mashego used during her official duties is unreachable and she reportedly chose not to comment when contacted by Sunday World.

EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo told the publication that they party had not yet received her resignation.

The Citizen’s request for comment from the EFF comms on the matter had not been responded to at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with news of Mashego’s resignation on Sunday.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

