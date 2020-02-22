Politics 22.2.2020 11:54 am

PICS: Zuma’s supporters at OR Tambo to welcome him home

Kaunda Selisho
22 February 2020: A group of people descended upon O.R. Tambo International Airport dressed in ANC colours to welcome former president Jacob Zuma home from a recent trip to Cuba | Image: Nigel Sibanda

Scores of ANC supporters descended upon O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) on Saturday morning dressed in ANC colours to welcome former president Jacob Zuma home from a trip to Cuba where he was reportedly receiving medical treatment.

Among the supporters waiting to receive Zuma is leader of the uMkhonto we-sizwe veteran association Kebby Maphatsoe.

eNCA reports that Zuma is expected to address his supporters for the first time since news of his illness broke when he failed to attend his second round of questions at the state capture inquiry last year.

A warrant of arrest was issued earlier this year for Zuma when he missed a court appearance in his corruption trial related to the 1990s multi-billion rand arms deal project.

Watch the crowd pass the time by singing as they wait for Zuma to emerge:

Zuma supporters gather at ORTIA

Posted by The Citizen News on Saturday, 22 February 2020

