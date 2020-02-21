Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has apologised to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa, for abuse allegations.

Mamabolo stirred up trouble in parliament during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation (Sona) address in parliament after accusing Malema of abusing his wife Mantoa.

As the EFF was demanding that FW De Klerk leave parliament before Ramaphosa’s address, Mamabolo stood up on a point of order and said the House was being abused, in the same manner that Malema’s wife was allegedly being abused.

During the Sona debate on Tuesday, Mamabolo again repeated the allegations.

Also read: Malema sues Boy Mamabolo for R1m over allegations he abuses his wife

Mamabolo said he raised the question to Malema because of Ramaphosa’s call on MPs to expose gender-based violence. He started getting messages from “jealous” friends called ‘Friends of Mantoa’ telling him about the alleged abuse since November last year.

“I was therefore actually wrong to raise the matter in public without consulting with you as my former family friends to verify these false allegations from jealous friends of Mantoa

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologise and retract the insensitive statements that I have made in Parliament and outside regarding gender-based violence which was allegedly happening in your household.

“I humbly request you to accept my sincere apology, I wish you a Happy Malema Family (as I’ve always did) jealous must never break you, Stay strong my Comrades (sic).”

On Thursday, Malema denied ever abusing his wife or any other woman, and vowed to resign as an MP and president of the EFF should anyone provide evidence proving otherwise.

“I would like to reiterate that I have never laid a hand on my wife or any other woman in my life.

“If there should be evidence produced to dispute my claim, even as minute as a molecule, I will be prepared to resign an an MP and president of the EFF. This I will do before the matter can serve in a competent court of law.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.