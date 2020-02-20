US has ‘too much blood’ on its hands to act as Africa’s leader, says EFF on Pompeo’s criticism

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed the “senseless” warning by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on South Africa’s plans to expropriate land without compensation.

Pompeo’s warning is consistent with “the imperialistic logic that seeks to parent the world” because in his “feeble” mind, South Africa is incapable of conducting its own affairs, said the EFF.

“Pompeo needs to understand that we do not account to the United States and our policy directives are not going to fall into his capitalist logic. Instead of meddling in the affairs of Africa, he must focus on stopping the war the US is waging on African Americans and Mexicans.

“The domestic affairs of South Africa are for South Africans to resolve, the United States has too much blood on its hands to act as a leader of the world and Africa.

“We are not shocked that a secretary of a destructive United States would be against calls for justice and the restoration of the dignity of black South Africans.”

Speaking at UN’s Economic Commission for Africa in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on Wednesday, Pompeo blasted “failed socialist experiments of years past” in places like Zimbabwe and Tanzania and a proposed constitutional amendment in South Africa that would allow private property to be expropriated without compensation – a plan that seeks to overcome inequalities set down in the apartheid era.

The amendment would be “disastrous for that economy and most importantly for the South African people”, he said.

Lobby group AfriForum has admitted that Pompeo’s criticism of expropriation of land without compensation is a huge boost for its international campaign to mobilise foreign pressure against government’s plans on land.

It further urged the South African government to take Pompeo’s warning seriously.

READ NEXT: Government must take Pompeo’s warning on expropriation seriously, says AfriForum

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.