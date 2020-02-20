ANC probes Mamabolo GBV comments

The ANC has expressed disappointment at the utterances made by one of its MPs, Boy Mamabolo, who questioned EFF leader Julius Malema on allegations of domestic violence during the first day of the state of the nation address on Tuesday.

While Malema rebutted the allegations posed by Mamabolo, Malema redirected blame to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who he said was responsible for the abuse of his former wife, the late Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

While Mamabolo highlighted gender-based violence during the Sona debate, MPs have been criticised for using gender-based violence to score political points.

The ANC has confirmed it is looking into Mamabolo’s behaviour and will announce a course of action at a later stage, once all facts have been gathered.

The party is disappointed at the unfortunate use of gender-based violence for political point-scoring.

In a statement, the party said the “expedient use of the emotive subject of gender-based violence had all the features of patriarchy and deep-seated prejudice against women”.

“If left unattended, the kind of scenes witnessed in parliament can only serve to push back efforts by the ANC-led government to mainstream the fight against GBV.

“The women of our country and the world over mostly bare the harsh reality of abuse and look up to legislatures for protection through the affirmation of laws that protects, preserves and upholds their rights.

“The ANC henceforth expects all its public representatives to refrain from scenes that fuel perception of using gender-based violence for publicity and attention-seeking stunts.

“The ANC caucus should also consider conducting an investigation to establish whether the unfortunate utterances specifically on GBV do not constitute transgression and where necessary, submit to relevant committees for appropriate action.

“The ANC stands for a non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous South Africa and expects all its members to be true champions of these values.”

Meanwhile, Mamabolo is facing lawsuits for R2 million from both Malema and his wife, Mantoa.

Mamabolo, however, has doubled down and claims he has evidence to corroborate his allegations.

In a tweet, he told both Mantoa and Malema to bring it on, and that he will meet them in court.

