Politics 18.2.2020 04:26 pm

Malema sues Boy Mamabolo for R1m over allegations he abuses his wife

Malema sues Boy Mamabolo for R1m over allegations he abuses his wife

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses media at Expo Centre, Nasrec, 21 November 2019 ahead of their December conference. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Malema has denied all allegations that he abuses his wife, or any women.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is suing ANC MP and his former friend Boy Mamabolo for R1 million over allegations he abuses his wife Mantwa.

During Thursday’s Sona, as the EFF was demanding that FW De Klerk leave parliament before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, Mamabolo stood up on a point of order and said the House was being abused, in the same manner that Malema’s wife was allegedly being abused.

At the time, Malema did not respond to the allegations, but now he has sent a lawyer’s letter to Mamabolo demanding that he retract his “vexatious, misplaced, spurious and untrue” allegations by Wednesday or face a R1 million lawsuit of defamation.

It reads: “It has come to our client’s attention that you have recently made defamatory statements regarding our client. These defamatory statements were made during the state of the nation address in parliament, and furthermore, repeated to Sowetan newspaper [which] published an article of it earlier today [Monday]. The statement is not only defamatory, but placed the image that our client exerts violence onto women, a crime he vehemently opposes, and not only women, but in this regards specifically his wife.

Also read: Malema booted from parly after alleging Ramaphosa abused ‘Nomazizi’

Mamabolo alleged that “Mantwa [Malema’s wife] was abused at home by honourable Malema… They won’t deny it because it’s true…’

He added: “It was nothing personal, I merely raised a point that we were being abused in the same manner that Malema’s wife is being abused. That’s why he didn’t even respond, because it’s true…”

The lawyer said: “We are further instructed that you have no evidence of any of your allegations. Self-evidently, therefore, there is no factual basis to your claims. The importance of this admission regarding your liability to our client for such defamatory statements cannot be overstated.

“We are furthermore instructed that your making these defamatory statements is done deliberately to exact political revenge on our client and his reputation and indirectly on the EFF.”

Responding to the allegations during parliament’s Sona debate on Tuesday, Malema denied abusing his wife.

He said: “When I spoke here during the Sona debate last year, anyone who has never beaten his wife in the past 25 years must raise his hand and I said I can do that because I have no history of such things. I have never, not once; not my ex, not my wife. I never laid a hand on my wife.”

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Malema booted from parly after alleging Ramaphosa abused ‘Nomazizi’ 18.2.2020
Malema’s final challenge of Riotous Assemblies Act before ConCourt 18.2.2020
FW must accept responsibility for his utterances 18.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Dealers cry foul as you will soon be able to service your car anywhere

Courts Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe feels happy but conflicted about his release

Rugby ‘Bursting with pride’ – Springboks win prestigious Laureus award

Business News Busting the myth that SAA is ‘necessary’ for tourism

Investigation DA finds ‘dead cow, a victim of corruption virus’ on trip to Vrede dairy farm


today in print

Read Today's edition