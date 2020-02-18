Norway weighs in on debate of De Klerk’s statement about apartheid
Brian Sokutu
(FILES) -- A file photo taken on December 10, 1993 shows Nelson Mandela (C), the President of the South African African National Congress and South African President Frederik de Klerk (R) displaying their Nobel Prizes after being awarded jointly for their work to end apartheid peacefully during a ceremony in Oslo. De Klerk shared a Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela for their efforts in securing a peaceful transition from apartheid rule. De Klerk resigned as leader of South African National Party in 1997, having served as Mandela's second deputy President until 1996. AFP PHOTO GERARD JULIEN
Norway, the home of the Nobel Prize, has waded into the debate surrounding comments made by former president FW De Klerk, with a reminder that the Rome Statute which established the ICC explicitly mentions the crime of apartheid.