Politics 18.2.2020 05:00 pm

Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement

Brian Sokutu
Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement

(FILES) -- A file photo taken on December 10, 1993 shows Nelson Mandela (C), the President of the South African African National Congress and South African President Frederik de Klerk (R) displaying their Nobel Prizes after being awarded jointly for their work to end apartheid peacefully during a ceremony in Oslo. De Klerk shared a Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela for their efforts in securing a peaceful transition from apartheid rule. De Klerk resigned as leader of South African National Party in 1997, having served as Mandela's second deputy President until 1996. AFP PHOTO GERARD JULIEN

Norway, the home of the Nobel Prize, has waded into the debate surrounding comments made by former president FW De Klerk, with a reminder that the Rome Statute which established the ICC explicitly mentions the crime of apartheid.

Norway, the country in which international icon Nelson Mandela and apartheid-era president FW de Klerk were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993, waded into South Africa’s latest political debate, by describing described apartheid as “an atrocious political system that deprived millions of their basic human rights”. The Scandinavian country’s view on the impact caused by apartheid, comes in the wake of the latest offensive led by political parties and organs of civil society, questioning De Klerk’s integrity following an overnight retraction over his earlier statement that apartheid was “no crime against humanity”. Due to ongoing pressure from all quarters,...


