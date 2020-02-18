 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Politics 18.2.2020 06:30 am

Now Mkhwebane blames staff for ‘alleging misconduct against her’

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Now Mkhwebane blames staff for ‘alleging misconduct against her’

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane can be seen during the release of her reports at the Public Protector's offices in Pretoria, 28 January 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

According to Mkhwebane, senior staff facing disciplinary action are deposing affidavits ‘in bad faith’ and may be working with ‘external parties’.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose woes continue to be a source of division in the ANC parliamentary caucus, with MP Supra Mahumapelo openly coming out in her support, has blamed senior staff for escalating a campaign to remove her from office. The ANC recently distanced itself from Mahumapelo’s support for the public protector. In the latest twist in the Mkhwebane saga her spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, claimed she blamed staff facing disciplinary action for deposing affidavits “in bad faith”, alleging misconduct against her. Segalwe said these were sent to parliament “in an apparent attempt to influence the process of her removal”....
Related Stories
22 candidates for panel that will decide Mkhwebane’s fate 14.2.2020
Mkhwebane takes a lashing from Presidency DG 12.2.2020
Court reserves judgment in bid to declare Mkhwebane unfit to hold office 11.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.